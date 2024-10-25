Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings residents are calling for a busy residential road to be closed to through traffic.

In a petition presented to East Sussex County Council earlier this month, a group of Hastings residents are calling for Maplehurst Road to either be closed off at one end or else made into an ‘access only’ road.

Residents say the road, which connects to The Ridge and Westfield Lane, has become “increasingly unsafe” in recent years, as a result of drivers using it as a shortcut to the A21.

In a statement, lead petitioner Clarizza Kimber said: “This residential area is now overrun with vehicles looking to avoid busier main roads, creating serious safety risks for all of us who live here. This is why my neighbours and I have launched a petition to close the road to through traffic or, at the very least, designate it permanently as ‘access only.’

Roy Galley And Peter Pragnell. Pic: Contributed

“The safety of our community is the driving force behind this petition. Children walking to and from school, elderly residents, and those with mobility issues are now regularly put in harm’s way by speeding cars. Many of us have witnessed elderly neighbours struggling just to cross the street, children and young families having to navigate a constant stream of traffic.

“What should be a safe neighbourhood has become a hazard, and this situation cannot continue.”

At time of publication, the road is currently closed to general traffic as part of wider works to the Queensway Gateway project. Petitioners note how Maplehurst Road was initially expected to be closed to through traffic as a result of the long-delayed scheme.

Petitioners also say the road is frequently used by Heavy Goods Vehicles, despite the road having a width restriction in place.

Ms Kimber added: “Closing the lower end of Maplehurst Road, which would eliminate through traffic and restore safety to our neighbourhood.

“Alternatively, we suggest making the road “access only,” allowing residents and necessary service vehicles to use it while deterring non-local drivers. This could be enforced using ANPR cameras, which are already planned for the Queensway Gateway works.

“This is about more than just convenience—it’s about the safety and well-being of the people who live here. We should not have to fear for our children’s safety or worry about crossing the street in our own neighbourhood. We’ve waited long enough for action to be taken.”

Cllr Peter Pragnell, the area’s county councillor, presented the petition East Sussex County Council chairman Roy Galley at a full council on October 8.

Similar petitions are usually considered by the council’s lead member for transport and environment. At time of publication, no date for such a meeting has been set.