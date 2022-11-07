The O2 store in Priory Meadow is one of 10 stores piloting the National Databank, described as a foodbank ‘but for free mobile data, texts, and calls’.

People can get 20GB of free O2 data per month for up to six months by accessing the databank founded by Virgin Media O2 and digital inclusion charity Good Things Foundation. Helen Milner, group chief executive at Good Things Foundation, said: “Having sufficient data in our increasingly digital society is not a nice to have, it’s an absolute essential. If you’re not online you can’t save money on products and services, help your children to participate in home-learning, and apply for jobs.

“With two million households struggling to afford internet access in the UK today - and 10 million adults lacking the most basic digital skills, everyone needs to do even more to build a movement for digital inclusion that leaves no-one behind.”

To be eligible you need to be over 18 and from a low-income household.

You must also qualify in one or several of these statements: have no access or insufficient access to the internet at home; have no or insufficient access to the internet when you’re away from the home, or you can’t afford your existing monthly contract or top up.

The stores taking part in the pilot are in towns and cities where the free data will help those most in need.

Gareth Turpin, chief commercial at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re stepping up our support during the cost-of-living crisis to help even more people stay connected this Christmas.

“It’s now going to be easier than ever for those in Hastings to access the National Databank directly on the High Street via our Priory Meadow Shopping Centre store so they can get online and connect to essential services - from medical appointments to applying for jobs.

“And with our additional 1 million GB of free data available via special Christmas SIM Cards, Virgin Media O2 is helping more people get the data they need, so they can stay in touch with loved ones over the festive period.”