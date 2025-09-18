Hastings residents open their homes to showcase green technology

By Andy Hemsley
Published 18th Sep 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 12:50 BST
Hastings residents who have installed energy-saving and green technologies are opening their homes to members of the public.

The event has been organised by Energise Sussex Coast. Technologies on display include solar panels, air source heat pumps, batteries and electric car chargers.

A spokesperson for Energise Sussex Coast said: “An Eco-Open-Home visit is an opportunity for you to ask a neighbour about an energy saving improvement that they’ve made, and see if it might work for you.

“Visiting a home is a great way to find out about the reality of getting solar panels, insulation, triple glazing, or new heating options without talking to a salesman. You can have a good look at the technology, ask the residents whether the installation was a hassle, and find out much they’re really saving on their energy bills as a result.”

A bungalow in St Leonards and a house in Hastings, will be opening their doors to visitors on Saturday, September 27.

People can book a free visit by going to www.energisesussexcoast.co.uk/events/eco-open-homes-events

Eco-Open-Homes-Event

1. Eco-Open-Homes-Event

Eco-Open-Homes-Event Photo: supplied

Related topics:HastingsSt Leonards
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice