Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents in an area of Hastings claim ‘nervous learner drivers’ are making their neighbourhood a ‘dangerous Groundhog Day’.

People living in Ashford Road and Ashford Way have decided to form a group, calling for driving schools to stop using the area.

Cllr Andy Batsford, borough councillor for St Helens ward at Hastings Borough Council, said residents believe their road is being used as a ‘non-stop conveyor belt of nervous and dangerous learner drivers’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Robson, who lives in the area, said: “It’s like living in a dangerous Groundhog Day with hundreds of learner drivers a week, making nervous three-point turns.”

Ashford Road in Hastings. Picture: Google Street View

He claimed there was sometimes ‘five learner cars in a row lining up’ to park.

On Wednesday (September 25), residents met to decide the best course of action to tackle the problem.

Cllr Batsford said: “The residents are fully aware that we all have to learn to drive somewhere and that the Ashford Road area is on the driving test route, so the driving instructors understandably will want to show their students the route before the test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But this is becoming a dangerous and worrying farce for the elderly residents who live here, emergency stops, three-point turns, parallel parking all using the residents’ cars as obstacles as they learn. It is the sheer numbers of learners every day and deep into the dark evenings.

Residents at their meeting on Wednesday

“Residents describe headlights blaring into their front rooms every 10 minutes as they practise their manoeuvres. They describe it as like being in the Close Encounters film, intrusive and unsettling as they worry about their cars, garden walls and cats being hit by learner drivers.”

Cllr Batsford said posters will be going up along the road, asking for more consideration from driving instructors, and a poster will be displayed in the test centre on Ivyhouse Lane.

He added that leaflets will be printed for residents to give to driving instructors, asking them to think of different routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Batsford also said he intends to write to the Department for Transport, asking if Ashford Road could be taken off the test route.

Driving instructor Noel Giles said the roads in the area were ‘calm streets’ where learner drivers could learn how to drive safely and added that such conditions were particularly important for younger, less confident drivers.

He added that he had never seen any accidents, crashes nor damage caused by learner drivers in the area and added drivers try to be as ‘courteous’ as they can when practising there.