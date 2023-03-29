Two residents in a Hastings street have been told to remove a flower planter from outside their house, which they say was placed to stop lorries and vans parking on the pavement.

Jason and Michael Lacoursiere, who live in Stonefield Road, placed a planter on the path outside their house in a bid to stop vehicles parking on the pavement because they said they and other people in the street are ‘at their wits’ end’ over lorries and vans parking on the pavements.

But this week they expressed their fury after being served an enforcement notice from East Sussex Highways, ordering them to remove the structure.

Jason said: “Lorries and vans parking on the pavement has become completely intolerable. The pavement was never meant to take this kind of weight and many of us have noticed that the integrity of our old Victorian coal storages under the pavement are showing signs of damage.

L-R: Michael and Jason Lacoursiere pictured in Stonefield Road, Hastings.

"Parking on the pavement blocks pedestrian traffic, particularly people trying to manoeuvre prams or those with mobility issues. We often see people, forced to walk on to the road because the pavement is blocked by parked vehicles.

“We became fed up and placed a planter in front of the house on the pavement. We received numerous compliments and it absolutely did the trick.

“However, after three weeks, yesterday (Monday, March 27) we received enforcement action from East Sussex Highways. This is hugely unfair. We are the people who live on this street and it's our quality of life that's being affected here.

“We have written letters to the council and have been trying to solve this for years. We are at our wits’ end.

“East Sussex Highways believe our planter ‘would be considered an obstruction to the footway. It reduces the width to a point where those in wheelchairs or pushchairs would be hindered and it poses a hazard to pedestrians’.

“We have indeed measured and there is plenty of clearance. In fact, we have had neighbours with pushchairs walk through without issue.

“Parking control is already an under-resourced organisation with a huge area of responsibility. They patrol Stonefield Road often, but cannot possibly be here 24/7. A passive deterrent such as our planter seems to solve the problem without the need to rely on already stretched resources, spend taxpayer funds or compromise safety.”

