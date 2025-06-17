Hastings residents urged to up their recycling game

Hastings Borough Council is encouraging residents to not to put unsuitable items in recycling

The Council spoke out after learning that in January and February alone more than 43 tonnes of recycling were rejected at the waste transfer station due to contamination.

A Council spokesperson said: “Items that were found in the contaminated loads included food, building materials, nappies, textiles, wet paper and cardboard packaging, black bags, polystyrene, and wood. There are lots of items around the home that are recyclable, these include dry cardboard, envelopes and other paper; books; empty aerosol cans; plastic food pots, tubs and trays; plastic bottles (flattened with the lids put back on) and cartons (milk, soup, juice, etc) that are not lined.” You can find out what can and can’t be recycled at www.hastings.gov.uk/recycling