Hastings residents warned about £150 rebate deadline

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “The deadline to apply for the £150 council tax rebate scheme is Wednesday 31 August. All applications should be completed by this date. If you have completed an application and have been asked to send additional information please do this as soon as possible."

"Anyone who has not applied by August 31 will be sent a letter which should be taken to the Post Office with a form of ID where you will be able to collect your £150.”

In February 2022, the government announced measures to help protect millions of households due to rising energy costs.

This included a £150 council tax energy rebate from 1 April 2022 for all households in England whose first or main home is valued in council tax bands A - D.