A retired teacher from Hastings has published a children’s book, illustrated by an Ark Alexandra Academy student, and all proceeds from sales will be given to charity.

All sales from Chris Sanderson’s book ‘Annie Ant Makes Friends’ will be donated to charity Demelza, which provides hospice care for children.

While she wrote the story many years ago, Chris was unable to publish it as she could not find anyone to illustrate it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After her neighbour mentioned that her granddaughter, Twig Otos, 15, had a particular passion for art, the two teamed up to complete and finally publish the book.

Chris Sanderson (left) is the author of the book which is illustrated by her neighbour's granddaughter and aspiring artist Twig Otos (right).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before she retired, Chris taught English overseas, supported the children of asylum seekers who couldn’t speak English, and then worked with people with dyslexia, which sparked an interest in people’s different strengths.

At 79, she said this is the most ‘most important lesson’ she has learned in life – to accept people for what they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the message that radiates throughout the story of Annie the Ant, as the main character meets a variety of insects who are unhappy with certain elements of themselves, such as a moth that wishes it had colourful wings like a butterfly, and a seven-spot ladybird with six spots.

She said: “I sort of built it up over time and that is the message I’d like to pass on to my children and grandchildren.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Characters from Annie the Ant Makes Friends.

Demelza provides clinical care, therapies, specialised activities and practical support to children across East Sussex, both in the comfort of their own home, as well as from the charity’s St Leonards branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katherine Cordrey, head of regional fundraising and events at Demelza, said: “A huge thank you to Chris for donating the profits from her book ‘Annie Ant makes friends’ to Demelza Hospice Care for Children.

“85 per cent of our funding comes from our supporters and their generosity helps us to provide specialist care and emotional support for children with serious or terminal conditions across East Sussex, Kent and London – thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book is available to buy at The Hastings Bookshop in Trinity Road, as well as Bookbuster in Queen’s Road, and every penny goes to Demelza.