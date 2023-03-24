The closures will be in place from 10am – 1pm around the course route, which includes the main A259, Harley Shute Road, Crowhurst Road, Queensway, The Ridge and Old London Road.
You can find more details of the road closures on the East Sussex Highways road closures website www.eastsussexhighways.com/roadworks.
Many of the road closures will be ‘rolling closures’, with roads-re-opening when the runners have passed.
Have you read? This is how you can get free chips at Morrisons.
have you read? New Hastings lager has launched