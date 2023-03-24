There will be road closures across the town for the Hastings Half marathon on Sunday March 26.

The closures will be in place from 10am – 1pm around the course route, which includes the main A259, Harley Shute Road, Crowhurst Road, Queensway, The Ridge and Old London Road.

You can find more details of the road closures on the East Sussex Highways road closures website www.eastsussexhighways.com/roadworks.

Many of the road closures will be ‘rolling closures’, with roads-re-opening when the runners have passed.

Map showing the course route and where road closures will be in place

