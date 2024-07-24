Hastings roadworks

East Sussex Highways are carrying out roadworks in Hastings in the coming weeks.

Work will be carried out on Sedlescombe Road North and St Helens Road between Monday 29 July and Saturday 3 August between 7am and 7pm.Work will be done to repair the mini roundabout, replace road markings and apply new high friction surfacing.There will be a diversion along St Helens Road, Parkstone Road, Hillside Road, The Ridge, Junction Road, Sedlescombe Road North, St Helens Road and vice versa.Sedlescombe Road North will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place. Full details are available here