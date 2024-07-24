Hastings roadworks announced
Work will be carried out on Sedlescombe Road North and St Helens Road between Monday 29 July and Saturday 3 August between 7am and 7pm.Work will be done to repair the mini roundabout, replace road markings and apply new high friction surfacing.There will be a diversion along St Helens Road, Parkstone Road, Hillside Road, The Ridge, Junction Road, Sedlescombe Road North, St Helens Road and vice versa.Sedlescombe Road North will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place. Full details are available here
Work will be carried out on Githa Road and Edwin Road between Monday 29 July and Friday 16 August. The work will be done in stages between Harold Road and Edmund Road, with full details available here. A diversion route will be in place via Edmund Road, Godwin Road and vice versa.
