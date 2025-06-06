Hastings RSPCA centre looking for loving home for fun loving cat

Bluebell Ridge, the RSPCA cat re-homing centre in Hastings, is

A spokesperson for the centre said: “Parnsip came to Bluebell Ridge back in January, he has recently been signed over and is now ready to find his loving forever home! “Parsnip is a gorgeous lad who adores a fuss. He loves sauntering around as if he owns the place and can be vocal when he wants something. He can be cheeky and let you know if he's had enough attention. “Parsnip is looking for a home where he can be the centre of attention, with no other pets. Ideally, he would prefer an adult only home but could possibly live with older children aged 15 or older. “Could you offer this handsome lad his loving forever home?”