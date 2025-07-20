A school in Hastings is proposing to fence off a public recreation ground and turn it into a playing area and sports field for its pupils.

Ore Village Primary Academy, in Rye Road, has submitted an application to Hastings Borough Council planners for change of use of the land directly opposite the school.

The proposals include installing a 2.4m fence to each boundary, together with an entrance gate.

The field would also be used for continued community use.

In a planning statement, the Kemnal Academies Trust, which the school is part of, said: “The land opposite the school is not currently being used by residents but could benefit the children at Ore Village Primary Academy hugely by allowing them to access sports and activities which are not currently available to them.

“In return the land will be maintained and still be available for the community to use without the practical and financial responsibility for its upkeep.

“Ore Village Primary Academy does not have enough playing space for its children. The Government lays out guidelines for the amount of playing field land a school should have based on the number of pupils who attend the school. According to the government guidelines, Ore Village Primary Academy should have 16,000sq m of playing space but its current playing field is only just over half of this size at 8,550 sq m.

“In the winter months the school field is out of use as it becomes very muddy and boggy and the school playgrounds flood causing them to be inaccessible too.

“The school currently only uses the field at the back of the school with any regularity in the drier months so it is out of use for half of the school year. This inevitably limits the sporting activities the children are able to take part in, as well as the other outside activities the school could include in its curriculum, such as gardening and growing fruit and vegetables.”

The trust said Southern Housing owns the piece of land directly opposite the school.

In its statement the trust added: “It is not well used by local residents due to its location and has been subject to some antisocial behaviour, such as vandalism, which in turn has increased the cost of its upkeep. This cost is currently met by all of the neighbouring residents by way of an annual charge.”

The trust is proposing the land be transferred to the school in its current state at no cost.

It said: “The school would then be able to use it as a playing field every day for their older children. The school would mark out sports pitches on the land - ideally football, rounders and cricket which would then be available for community groups to access in the evenings and at weekends when the school is not using them.”