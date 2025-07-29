A Hastings school has seen almost 500 pupils leave over the last three years due to its ‘strict’ behaviour policy, the town’s MP and parents have claimed.

Ark Alexandra, which also has a total ban on mobile phones, saw 472 students leave over the period, according to data released by the school.

The school however said 292 pupils had joined the school since 2022.

It added it has ‘high aspirations’ for its students, saying staff ‘work hard to support those with additional education needs’.

Hastings MP Helena Dollimore said she has raised concerns in Parliament about the school over its policy.

She said: “Everybody agrees we need strict discipline in our schools but the way this is being implemented is causing a lot of issues and ultimately leading to children falling out of the education system.

“I am extremely concerned about the number of children leaving Ark Alexandra Academy. Since I was elected, parents have raised a number of issues with me regarding their children's experience at the school.

“I have been asking questions of Ark Alexandra’s leadership, and was shocked to hear that 500 children have left the school over the past three school years before the scheduled end of their secondary education. It is clear that if so many families to feel Ark is not the right place for their child, something needs to change.

“In March, I held a public meeting for local parents and carers to address these issues, and have repeatedly raised my concerns in Parliament, with the Secretary of State for Education, and with Ark's leadership.

“I urge the school to work with the community not against it to ensure families feel confident that Ark can offer a good quality education for our children.”

Nigel Woodcock claimed he removed his daughter out from Ark Alexandra because it was ‘taking its toll on her’.

He said: “She was coming home from school and shutting herself in her room crying. My daughter is now at a different school and doing well.

“Although I feel rules need to be updated and enforced, the way Ark has gone forward is outrageous.”

Mr Woodcock claimed one parent posted on social media claiming her child was put in detention for walking away from the wall while walking down the corridor.

He added: “Many parents are frustrated that pupils are getting detention for the smallest of things.

“On one occasion my daughter was put in detention for not having a pencil. Detention should only be given for strong rule breaches.”

In 2024 the school announced it was banning mobile phones and smart watches, not only only in class but on the journey to and from school.

In February 2024 Ofsted inspectors gave Ark Alexandra an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.

The Ofsted report said: “The school has extremely high expectations for all pupils. There are, however, too many pupils who do not attend school regularly, including relatively high proportions of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and other disadvantaged pupils.

“Pupils rightly recognise that behaviour is improving as a result of the school raising its expectations. Bullying is not tolerated and, when it does occur, it is dealt with swiftly. These improvements are recent, however. There are still too many pupils who do not meet the school’s high expectations of behaviour, reflected, for example, in how many times pupils are suspended from school.”

A spokesperson for Ark Schools, of which the school is part of, said: “Ark Alexandra has improved rapidly over the past 18 months: suspensions have fallen significantly, attendance has improved, and students are making good progress in all year groups.

“We have high aspirations for our students and work hard to support those with additional education needs. Everything we do is focused on providing a great education for our children and seeing them thrive.

“We monitor behaviour points to ensure the school’s behaviour policy is implemented fairly and consistently. Staff are encouraged to award four times more rewards for positive behaviour – with the focus on catching students behaving well, rather than catching them out. This has helped us to create a culture of warmth and high standards.”