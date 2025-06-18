Hastings sculptor Leigh Dyer unveils new work in Bexhill

The work is on display outside Bexhill Rowing Club on the seafront at Channel View and is in memory of John, Reg, Hazel and Bert Pratt who had strong connections to Bexhill and were members of the rowing club.

Their family members who live in Australia, and commissioned the sculpture as an everlasting memory, came over for the presentation. They were joined by members of Bexhill rowing club and friends their memory was celebrated and at the end the tradition of pouring Champagne over the bow of the rowing boat took place.