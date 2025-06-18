Christening the boatplaceholder image
Christening the boat

Hastings sculptor Leigh Dyer unveils new work in Bexhill

By Andy Hemsley
Published 18th Jun 2025, 11:53 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 12:01 BST
Hastings artist Leigh Dyer who is known for his amazing metal sculptures has just completed his latest commission of a rowing boat.

The work is on display outside Bexhill Rowing Club on the seafront at Channel View and is in memory of John, Reg, Hazel and Bert Pratt who had strong connections to Bexhill and were members of the rowing club.

Their family members who live in Australia, and commissioned the sculpture as an everlasting memory, came over for the presentation. They were joined by members of Bexhill rowing club and friends their memory was celebrated and at the end the tradition of pouring Champagne over the bow of the rowing boat took place.

Pictures by Marie Richardson

New rowing boat sculpture at Bexhill

1. New Lee Dyer sculpture

New rowing boat sculpture at Bexhill Photo: supplied

Raising a glass to the new sculpture with Lee Dyer centre

2. New Lee Dyer sculpture

Raising a glass to the new sculpture with Lee Dyer centre Photo: Marie Richardson

The new sculpture in Bexhill

3. New Lee Dyer sculpture

The new sculpture in Bexhill Photo: Marie Richardson

Members of the Junior Rowing Club with the sculpture

4. New Lee Dyer sculpture

Members of the Junior Rowing Club with the sculpture Photo: Marie Richardson

