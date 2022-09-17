Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival 2022 gets under way

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event over the weekend.

It will feature cooking demonstrations, as well as a top line-up of live music. It takes place on the Stade Open Space, in Hastings Old Town, today and tomorrow (Sunday, September 18).

Organisers said there will be returning favourites including Olly's Fish Shack and The BBQ Project, as well as Sussex brewery Harvey's serving up a selection of its Lewes brewed beers. There will be cooking demonstrations in the Classroom on the Coast from 'Tush' and Pat Hamilton and Sunday Brunch star CJ Jackson.

There will also be children’s activities in the Stade Hall.

The live music line-up includes Buddha Triangle, Sam Calver and The Blues Bros - Souls Sisters Show.

Tickets are £4 in advance or £5 on the gate. Under 18s go free. Advanced wristbands can only be bought in person from Hastings Visitor Information Centre, at Station Plaza. No dogs are permitted onto the festival site except assistance dogs.

Tomorrow sees the popular Jazz Breakfast with Lianne Carroll taking place in the music tent from10am to noon, before the festival opens on Sunday morning.

Tickets for this are £20 for adults and £10 for children. Prices include a two-hour concert, continental breakfast supplied by Judge's bakery, and wristband entry to the festival. These tickets must be bought in advance from Hastings Visitor Information Centre.

