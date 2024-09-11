Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival returns with top line-up of music

It is a key year for the popular event as it is the first time it is being held without Council funding after a consortium of local people took over its running as a non-profit company under the name Stade Events.

Music promoter Mike Raxworthy explained: “A year ago I stood on the stage at Liane Carrol’s Jazz Breakfast, getting her a second encore from a sold-out audience. Liane announced it was likely her last Jazz Breakfast and the last Seafood and Wine Festival. She said it was her favourite all time gig in her own home-town.

"She urged me to try and keep it alive and make it happen in 2024. I called everyone I felt would be willing to take this on with me and ended up with Mike Wooton of Judges, Paul Mandrey from Amour Security and The Crypt, Jane Kilbey, who had worked together with me on previous festivals in Hastings and Wealden, and Dale Seymour to sort our bar. now it’s happening.”

Saturday opens at 11am with Stealer taking the stage at 12 noon showcasing Pete Prescott's passion for Bad Company and Free.

At 1.30pm Big Blue perform with a bigger line-up, playing blues, while Hunky Dory, at 3pm celebrate the music of David Bowie. The band include professional musicians who have played with Graham Goldman of 10CC as well as Cutting Crew and Bowie himself.

At 4pm ten piece outfit Soul Town play 60 minutes of sixties soul and Tamla Motown Classics followed by Brit-Country Rock stars, The Heartland Roots Band at 5pm. The band are currently riding the wave of a boom in Country and Americana, having been voted 'Group of the Year' regularly since 2022 in the UK Country Music Awards. The band has already played numerous high-profile Festivals, including having appeared last year on The Graham Nash Tour.

The Liane Carroll Jazz Breakfast takes place on Sunday at 9am. It's a ticketed event to include a two-hour concert, continental breakfast by Judges Bakery and a wristband that includes entry for the entire weekend.

Sunday also sees an afternoon of live music with the Coverups at 12.30pm, Kinks tribute The Konks at 1.45pm and big soul band The Big Kahuna at 3.15pm. The band boasts a massive horn section and will present a polished one hour and fifteen minute set for people to dance to.

Ska-Per present a big party finale from 4.45pm – 6pm to bring the festival to a lively close.

People can also sample a wide range of local seafood, wine and other locally produced goods, throughout the festival, and attend fish preparation and cooking demos with ‘Fish Boss’ CJ Jackson and Tush and Pat Hamilton.

The Fisherman's Museum is organising Stade Walks and on Sunday historic Hastings trolley bus Happy Harold will be operating for trips along the seafront all day. Hastings Lifeboat House will have open days from 11am - 3pm, including boat displays, and much much more.

Tickets are £5 for any one day or £6 for both. Booking details on Hastings Seafood Wine and Music Festival Facebook page.

1 . Hastings Seafood Wine and Music Festival Liane Carroll Jazz Breakfast Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Seafood Wine and Music Festival Hastings Seafood Wine and Music Festival Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings Seafood Wine and Music Festival Tush and Pat Hamilton Photo: supplied

4 . Hastings Seafood Wine and Music Festival Barcelona trio Stop Stop perform on Tuesday evening Photo: supplied