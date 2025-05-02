Hastings seafront fireHastings seafront fire
Hastings seafront closed off after fire breaks out

By Andy Hemsley
Published 2nd May 2025, 10:50 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 11:08 BST
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a bay window alight at a domestic property at Pelham Crescent, at 3.36pm.

There were concerns that the fire would spread to the roof of the building. Three appliances were mobilised to the scene, alongside the aerial ladder platform, which dealt with the accidental fire.

The crews were stood down at 4.43pm.

