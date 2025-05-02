Hastings seafront closed off after fire breaks out

There were concerns that the fire would spread to the roof of the building. Three appliances were mobilised to the scene, alongside the aerial ladder platform, which dealt with the accidental fire.
The crews were stood down at 4.43pm.
