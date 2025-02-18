A seafront hotel in Hastings is up for sale.

The White Rock Hotel, in White Rock, is on the market for a guide price of £3.5 million.

The current owners, Laurence Bell, his wife, Catherine and sister-in-law Vicky, are looking for new owners to buy the hotel after operating it for 20 years.

They said they are proud of the business they have built.

Laurence said: “It’s been a fantastic 20 years, transforming the hotel and growing a successful hospitality business. The White Rock Hotel is not only a great place for visitors to Hastings to stay, it has become a favourite venue and meeting place for local people.

“Our success is built on our broad appeal – this has been a deliberate strategy as we believe the hotel should really be at the heart of the local business and social community here, and it’s meant that we’ve been able to ride the economic peaks and troughs of the past few years as we don’t have all our eggs in one basket.

“As well as leisure guests, we regularly host groups of business travellers from the UK and overseas. And on any week you might find groups as diverse as local walkers, board games enthusiasts, environmental campaigners and rare vinyl enthusiasts enjoying a coffee, attending a meeting or partying in our Downstairs bar.

“We are proud of what we have achieved, and now want to be able to focus on our other retail and hospitality businesses in the town, and to have time to take on new challenges. It will be exciting to see where new owners take The White Rock Hotel and build on the success we’ve had."

The hotel is being offered for sale via property agents, Colliers.