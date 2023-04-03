Owners of the Hastings seafront Pirate Golf site have revealed when development is due to start.

Saris Leisure Group wants to build a part single, part two-storey building over the existing Pirate Golf Course, on The Stade, Marine Parade, to provide an enclosed golf course that can be operated all year round, together with a cafe and terrace area at first-floor level.

The £2.4 million plans were first revealed in October 2021.

But the scheme has experienced delays since it was given the go-ahead by Hastings Borough Council planners in May last year.

Simon Tompkins, general manager of Saris Leisure Group, said: “Whenever we activate any development work onsite we focus on the winter months as this reduces disruption for local traders and residents. The substantial material costs, alongside the need to ensure that there was no disruption to the 20th World Crazy Golf Championships, which we will be hosting again this year, meant we had to delay things.

“We are incredibly keen to progress with the project after receiving planning in May 2022, and have gone back out to tender now that the raw material costs, which had been driven up by the pandemic, have started to stabilise.

"We are hopefully starting on the work from the middle to the end of September this year.”

The proposals attracted controversy when they were first unveiled, with many people objecting to the proposals.

People took to the borough council’s planning portal to voice their concerns.

A report by council officers at the time the scheme came under discussion said 54 letters of support for the plans had been received by the authority, alongside 57 objections.In a design and access statement, Neil Choudhury Architects, for the applicants, said: “The Hastings Adventure Golf site is one of the key visitor attractions on the seafront and Hastings Adventure Golf is a proven and successful local company established over 40 years.

"The owners have developed and nurtured the site since 1984 investing in regular additions to the site attractions and offer all carried out with a close working relationship with Hastings Borough Council, the Foreshore Trust and Hastings Old Town Residents Association.

"This will be a safe indoor evening entertainment environment. Boosting visitor numbers to the site will have a clear and substantial knock-on benefit to surrounding businesses.”

1 . view from the Ladies Parlour.jpg A view of the proposed development from the Ladies Parlour. Picture from Neil Choudhury Architects Photo: Neil Choudhury Architects

2 . view from Marine Parade.jpg An architect's impression of the proposed development from Marine Parade. Picture from Neil Choudhury Architects Photo: Neil Choudhury Architects

3 . Hastings Pirate Golf Hastings Pirate Golf Photo: staff

4 . Hastings Pirate Golf Hastings Pirate Golf Photo: staff