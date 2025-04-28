Hastings seafront warning - 'increase in glass being left on the beach'

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 28th Apr 2025, 10:40 BST
Hastings Borough Council has warned of an increasing amount of glass found on the beach.

A spokesperson said: "We have seen an increase in glass being left on the beach, this is a danger to others enjoying this space.

"Don’t spoil someone else’s day, please take your litter home with you, or dispose of it in the nearest bin.

"You can report any litter that has been left on the beach and if litter bins are full through My Hastings.

Hastings Borough Council glass warning: "This is a danger to others enjoying this space'. Pic: Hastings Borough CouncilHastings Borough Council glass warning: "This is a danger to others enjoying this space'. Pic: Hastings Borough Council
Hastings Borough Council glass warning: "This is a danger to others enjoying this space'. Pic: Hastings Borough Council

