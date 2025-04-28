Hastings Borough Council has warned of an increasing amount of glass found on the beach.

Hastings seafront warning - 'increase in glass being left on the beach'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A spokesperson said: "We have seen an increase in glass being left on the beach, this is a danger to others enjoying this space.
"Don’t spoil someone else’s day, please take your litter home with you, or dispose of it in the nearest bin.
"You can report any litter that has been left on the beach and if litter bins are full through My Hastings.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.