Hastings Borough Council has issued guidance on the use of 'seagull proof sacks' to protect black bin bags from birds.

A spokesperson said: "Seagull proof sacks are for properties that do not have outside storage for bins. If you live in an area that has these sacks, please remember:
• They are used to protect your black rubbish bags from seagulls on collection day, not to store rubbish between collections;
• Rubbish must be placed in black rubbish bags first and not loose in the sack, as the crew will not empty sacks with loose rubbish in;
• Your seagull proof sacks should be put out for collection by 7am on your collection day but not the evening before collection;
• Do not hang or tie your sack to railings, or tie the handles together as the crew won't be able to empty these;
• You need to take your seagull sack inside as soon as possible after collection."
They added: "If you do not want to use a seagull proof sack and have space for a bin to be stored off the public highway, you can purchase a bin yourself, let us know by emailing [email protected], and then present this for collection.
