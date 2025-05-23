A man ran into a burning building in Hastings to help evacuate residents from a fire early in the morning.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Fisher, of P A Fisher & Son Ltd butcher shop, had just arrived at work when the incident unfolded.

His nephew spotted the fire taking hold in Hughenden Road on May 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve said: “I walked out the shop and saw smoke billowing out from two windows and a lady leaning out the top window, screaming for help. As I walked down the road I grabbed out my phone to call the fire brigade.

Steve Fisher

“The lady was pleading for someone to help her saying she couldn’t breathe.

“So without a second thought I ran into the burning building. The smoke was so thick I could just about see my hand in front of my face.

“I made my way up the stairs to the first floor. The smoke alarm was going off and all I could hear was a crackling and popping sound from a room on the left. I approached the room and closed the door to isolate the fire and smoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I then worked my way along the landing and up the next flight of stairs. At this point I couldn’t see anything and it was becoming hard to breathe. I then made my way back down two flights of stairs and back out on to the road. I shouted up to the lady to run downstairs, saying I’d closed the door to isolate the fire and she’d be able to make it out safely.”

Steve said the woman escaped and was in a ‘state of shock’ outside.

He said: “A young couple then appeared from the building. I ran over and asked them if anyone else was inside. They said there was an elderly gentleman on the next floor.

“The man and I then ran back inside the building up to the first floor. At this point the smoke didn’t seem as bad, as the door was slowing down the smoke entering the hallway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve and the man were able to lead the elderly resident to safety, he said.

He added: “A lady came running over to us and handed out bottles of water. The fire brigade then shortly arrived and all four people were safely out of the building.

I then headed straight back to work as had orders ready.”

Steve said someone from the fire service visited his shop later to thank him for his quick thinking in isolating the fire.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at a flat in Hughenden Road, Hastings, at 6.16am on May 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Three appliances attended and all occupants had safely evacuated the property.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to tackle the fire. A Positive Pressure Ventilation Fan was used to remove smoke from the building. Three casualties were reported and treated at the scene.

“A fire investigation is now underway.”