Hastings shopping centre evacuated as floods hit for the second time this year
Priory Meadow Park Shopping Centre, in Hastings, has been evacuated after being hit by floods for the second time this year, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue has said.
Several appliances have been called to the scene, and a spokesperson said they are monitoring the weather, and plan to continue to deploy resources as necessary. Priory to the evacuation, Hastings Borough Council urged residents with cars parked in the town centre to move them, both to help the fire service and for their own sake.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said:
This is the second time so far this year the shopping centre has been flooded, with a similar incident leading to the centre’s temporary closure back in January.