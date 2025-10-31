Hastings shopping centre has Halloween Trick or Treat Trail today

By Andy Hemsley
Published 31st Oct 2025, 09:48 GMT
Priory Meadow shopping centre has a Halloween Trick or Treat Trail today (Friday October 3) with slots until 3pm.

Children can create their own trick-or-treat bag at a creepy-craft station, hosted by our mischievous scarecrow duo. Join the haunted hunt to discover spooky window installations and complete your activity sheet

Stop by participating stores to trick-or-treat for sweet surprises

Show off your best fancy dress and snap photos at our gore-some selfie station

You can book a slot by clicking here

Note: Tickets are only needed for children (adults don’t need one).

