Hastings shopping centre has Halloween Trick or Treat Trail today
Priory Meadow shopping centre has a Halloween Trick or Treat Trail today (Friday October 3) with slots until 3pm.
Children can create their own trick-or-treat bag at a creepy-craft station, hosted by our mischievous scarecrow duo. Join the haunted hunt to discover spooky window installations and complete your activity sheet
Stop by participating stores to trick-or-treat for sweet surprises
Show off your best fancy dress and snap photos at our gore-some selfie station
You can book a slot by clicking here
Note: Tickets are only needed for children (adults don’t need one).