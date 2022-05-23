Hastings shopping centre to celebrate 25th birthday with 'huge party'

The Hastings shopping centre was opened by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on June 6, 1997.

Priory Meadow will mark the occasion on Friday, June 3 with a party, which coincidently is The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Andy Harvey, centre manager, said: “We really wanted to mark this milestone with a huge party for the community. Without the wonderful Hastings shoppers, we wouldn’t still be here 25 years later, so we want to give back with a fun free event that everyone can enjoy.

“We have booked as many local businesses as we can for this event, to support the local economy.”

The party is between 11am and 4pm and features a stage in Queens Square where local musicians will perform, lots of street food options with seating for 120 people, entertainers, giveaways and prizes.

Inside the mall will be a ball pit with 40,000 balls. Outside in Queens Square you’ll find face painting, a magician, balloon modelling and a selection of street food to enjoy whilst local artists perform on the stage.

Priory Meadow attracts 8 million shoppers each year. It is home to more than 40 leading retailers including Primark, Marks and Spencer, H&M and Boots, and a host of eateries such as Pizza Express and 1066 Café.

It built on the site of the Central Recreation Ground, which had originally opened in 1864 and had since remained the main cricket venue in the town.

