Hastings shops and businesses close ahead of planned far right action tonight
Queens Arcade in the town centre has said it will not be opening today. It published a statement on social media to say: “Due to the planned demonstrations in Hastings Town Centre and the potential for violence that has sadly resulted in other places recently, we have taken the decision to keep the Arcade closed on Wednesday August 7. We will be back open as normal on Thursday August 8. There will be no access to the shops within unless you have made direct arrangements.
Businesses at the Queens Arcade are Thai In Town; Sugar Plum Bake Shop; Old Scratch Tattoo; The Natural Skin Care Deli; Coastal Cocoa; Sam's phone services and Mr Burp Sweets.
The Swahili Good food food outlet at Priory Meadow has also said it will be closed today. A planned live music session in a town centre pub been cancelled this evening.
It is understood that some local offices have told staff to stay at home.
The news comes after days of rioting and disorder in larger cities across the UK.