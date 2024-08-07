Queens Arcade Hastings

Hastings is on a list of 30 locations for planned demonstrations by the far right announced on X (formerly Twitter)

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queens Arcade in the town centre has said it will not be opening today. It published a statement on social media to say: “Due to the planned demonstrations in Hastings Town Centre and the potential for violence that has sadly resulted in other places recently, we have taken the decision to keep the Arcade closed on Wednesday August 7. We will be back open as normal on Thursday August 8. There will be no access to the shops within unless you have made direct arrangements.

Businesses at the Queens Arcade are Thai In Town; Sugar Plum Bake Shop; Old Scratch Tattoo; The Natural Skin Care Deli; Coastal Cocoa; Sam's phone services and Mr Burp Sweets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swahili Good food food outlet at Priory Meadow has also said it will be closed today. A planned live music session in a town centre pub been cancelled this evening.

It is understood that some local offices have told staff to stay at home.

The news comes after days of rioting and disorder in larger cities across the UK.