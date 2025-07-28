Hastings shops hit by spate of break-ins

By Andy Hemsley
Published 28th Jul 2025, 08:44 BST
A number of shops and businesses in Hastings were targeted over the weekend when a spate of break-ins took place.

Fishing tackle shop A. R. Tackle, in Hastings town centre had a window broken and damage was caused to the door of the Two Bulls steakhouse, in the Old Town.

It follows a break in at the Wardrobe clothes shop, in the High Street, last week, when thieves smashed a shop door to gain entry and stole a number of items.

The owner of A. R. Tackle told the Observer. They were not interested in the stock only the till. They stole just £19.”

Local trader Alex White, who runs Arkwights in George Street, said: “The police are investigating these. I would advise all shop keepers to remove all floats from their tills overnight.”

