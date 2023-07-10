Hastings sisters who have spent a lifetime together reunited as next door neighbours in care home

A Hastings care home has reunited two sisters with rooms next door to each other sothey can continue to be together.

Jill, 82, and Dylis Gough, 79, who grew up in Hastings, have never lived more than a few streets apart and both even shared a career, working as English teachers like their mum.

According to the sisters, in their whole lifetime the only thing they’ve ever argued about was who got the most chips at teatime.

When Jill moved into the 80-bed purpose-built home on The Ridge, the team discovered how the two had shared a lifetime of love and support.

Jill at Hastings Court Care Home

So when Dylis decided to move in just three weeks later, staff knew they had to make them neighbours.

Hastings Court offers person-centred residential, nursing, memory and respite care. The pair have settled well in the home that prides itself in specialist dementia and palliative care.

Now Jill is less able to get around, the home did everything possible to make the most of them living together.

Lifestyles team member Dan Peacock says: “We know how much it meant to both of them to be close to each other so we made sure they had rooms right next door.

Jill resting with beloved sister Dylis by her side

“We had heard all about the lifetime of support they had provided each other so wanted to make sure this could continue while they reside with us at Hastings Court.

“The two are like two peas in pod and clearly are at their best when the other is close by. It’s a very special bond.”

The sisters sit and chat together and have plenty to talk about, being so close throughout their lives. Both followed their mother into teaching English, and when one sister moved to a different town the other always followed. Despite many moves, the sisters have always lived just a few streets from one another.

Jill and Dylis agree that at times of crisis in their lives they travel to be with each other.

Jill and Dylis on a family holiday

The Cuban missile crisis of 1962, in the distant past for most of us, is still vivid in both their memories.

“Dylis was so frightened at the time,” Jill remembers. “I made the journey from London to Nottingham to settle her and ease her fears.

“She means everything to me and it’s wonderful that we can spend the remainder of our lives living next door to each other.”

The pair spend hours together in the lounge at Hastings Court laughing and discussing the lives and loves they’ve experienced.

Dan at Hastings Court says: “The pair are a real asset to the sociable atmosphere of the home. They have their birthdays just a day apart on the 26th and 27th of July and we will host a special party for them with friends and family from the home and local community.”