Oasis Developments Hastings Ltd submitted an application to Hastings Borough Council for permission to build 20 flats, six holiday lets and four commercial units in George Street.

The scheme also includes the partial demolition of the listed building at 41 George Street with the existing building façade retained and the provision of a new ground-floor shop front.

A statement by Spruce Architecture, on behalf of the developers, said: “The proposals will result in the redevelopment of a derelict and unused site and make a positive contribution toward the wider George Street area both in terms of improving its visual amenity, but also in terms of providing new commercial space for new businesses in the area.

“The proposals will meet identified housing needs as established by Hastings Borough Council and will offer a mix of market and affordable housing if required. The development will be high-quality and architecturally noteworthy.

“The development is unique in the area and is highly likely to increase employment unrelated to tourism through improved amenity and commercial space.”

The blaze at the former amusement arcade and nightclub in George Street broke out on January 18, 2023.

Firefighters were called to the scene, with up to 10 pumps spending all night tackling the blaze. Residents in nearby properties also had to be evacuated.

Firefighters were still at the scene early the next morning and the road had to be closed off to traffic until later that day.

Sussex Police later said the fire was being treated as ‘deliberate ignition’.

Work to knock down the building started in April 2023 and demolition was completed in August that year.

The Rainbow Restaurant, in Sturdee Place, suffered extensive damage as a result of the fire and was unable to reopen until May 2024.

The three-storey building in George Street used to operate as an amusement arcade and once housed a nightclub.

The building was sold for redevelopment into 20 flats in November 2022. Planning permission was then sought to demolish the building to make way for four commercial units and 21 flats. But the application was then withdrawn.

