The head of a water company has pledged to review compensation for Hastings residents affected by the major water outage last year, the town’s MP said.

Last May, a burst pipe left tens of thousands of homes in Hastings and St Leonards without water for several days.

Nearly 14 million bottles of water had to be supplied to residents who lost their supply.

The burst, which happened on May 2, meant that more than 30,000 customers did not regain their supply until May 7.

People in St Leonards and parts of Hastings and areas without water due to a burst pipe. This shows the Sea Road water station in St Leonards at around 6.50am on May 3 2024.

Southern Water’s chief executive officer (CEO), Lawrence Gosden, faced questions at the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee in Parliament on Tuesday (January 21) on why no compensation had been paid out.

The impact on businesses during last May’s incident, as well as an earlier outage in September 2023 in Rye, which left 10,000 residents without water for up to nine days, was raised by Ms Dollimore.

When asked by the Hastings and Rye MP whether he would look again at the decision not to compensate customers in Hastings, Mr Gosden replied: “In simple terms, yes.”

He added that the incidents and the impacts they had were ‘inexcusable’ and ‘completely unacceptable’.

Mr Gosden said Southern Water ‘voluntarily’ put forward £1m worth of community funds, as the statutory £30 of compensation for every 12 hours of water loss to the 30,000 households in Hastings, who lost their supply last May, did not apply in this case.

Ms Dollimore also grilled the CEO on why Southern Water had not repaired the crumbling pipes that led to flooding and outages, and why he had taken a £183,000 bonus in July 2024.

In response, Mr Gosden said: “There was just never enough money to cover all of the maintenance needs, so the company was having to make difficult choices as to which pipes it would replace and which it did not. With the benefit of hindsight, it got that decision wrong.”

He added that in his first year as CEO, he declined a bonus, saying it was ‘just not right’ to take one. He said in his second year as head of Southern Water, the majority of the bonus was ‘disallowed’ and that the latest one he took was related to water quality and safety improvements only.

In November, Southern Water announced a £40 million scheme, which includes improvement to its water supply works at Beauport and Brede, refurbishment of reservoir pumps and valves at its Darwell site, and upgrades to the main water supply pipe which connects it to Brede, construction of a new reservoir at Newgate, and installation of 25km of new water mains, and associated pressure management technology, in the Hastings area.

Plans also include refurbishment of 500 metres of sewers in the area, cuts to storm overflows, and upgrades of Rock-a-Nore and Galley Hill pumping stations.

Ms Dollimore said: “I am pleased that I was able to hold the CEO of Southern Water to account and push him to award compensation to 30,000 of my constituents who were affected by the Hastings water outage in May last year.

“I believe there has been a dereliction of duty by Southern Water not to compensate us when the taps run dry. Indeed, residents have been forced to pay our bill for the days with no water.

“As the Labour Government implements major measures to review the water industry, Southern Water needs to urgently compensate residents and small businesses in Hastings, Rye and the villages beyond the legal minimums for the disruption and lost earnings they have caused.”