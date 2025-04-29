Hastings students take part in Mini London Marathon

Young runners from Hastings take part in the London Mini Marathon

Students from Ark schools across Hastings laced up their trainers to take part in the TCS Mini London marathon on Saturday April 26.

Primary school pupils from Ark Blacklands Academy and Ark Castledown Academy joined secondary school students from Ark Alexandra Academy to take part in the youngsters’ version of the iconic race for the first time.

Starting at the Horse Guards Parade in central London, the students crossed the TCS London Marathon finish line at the Mall and received a coveted ‘Mini Marathon medal’.

Those in reception class through to year 7 completed a one-mile route, and there was a 2.6km route for older students (years 4 to 12).

Previously just an event for the best young athletes in the country, the TCS Mini London Marathon is now open to all, with schools invited to enter children into a ballot for places.

Ark Sport entered the ballot for the first time this year – and secured 220 places for Ark students.

The race – which took place the day before the 45th TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27 April – started at 10am, and TCS gave schools £10 for every pupil who finished the event.

Before they started, the children took part in warm up activities with celebrity fitness coach and television presenter Joe Wicks.

The Mini London Marathon was first held in 1985. Sir Mo Farah, Eilish McColgan, David Weir and Keely Hodgkinson are among the star names to have taken part in the past.

Ark regional director Lorraine Clarke, said, “Saturday was an amazing day for our students taking part in the mini marathon for the first time.

“Ark Sport is all about enjoying movement and getting out in the fresh air and exercising.

“This was such a great opportunity to participate in an iconic race, reap the benefits of an active morning – and be inspired by following in the footsteps of some of our national running treasures!”