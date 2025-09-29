Hastings sweet shop has closed down

The colourful shop was opened by local woman Hayley Chessman in August of last year.

Hayley used to run the premises as a successful hairdressers but then took time out to have a baby.

Sweet Cheeks boasted a huge variety of sweets, some of them imported, and had an eye-catching red telephone box as a centre-piece.

The shop also had a large range of pick and mix and a big selection of jarred sweets, including a lot of the old fashioned sweets, sold in a quarter of an ounce.

A notice from Hayley, on the closed shop door read: “A big thank you to all. We have really enjoyed getting to know you, but due to other work and family commitments, we do not have the time to keep the shop open as much as it should be to suit all out customers.

"I am going back to my hairdressing which I am really excited about and it will hopefully be a bit more flexible due to my son starting school.”

