Hastings taxi driver offers to take struggling families to Christmas events for free

A taxi driver from Hastings has offered to take families with disabled children and those struggling financially to see light switch-ons or to meet Father Christmas – free of charge.

Jay Jones was inspired to offer his services to families who need a bit of help around Christmas after having a particularly impactful conversation with a customer about her experience as a carer.

He offered to take her and the child she cares for to see the Christmas lights being switched on for free, which then sparked the idea to extend the offer to others.

He said: “I thought, why not ask anyone who can’t afford to get out this time of year, or someone who has disabled children?

“I just wanted to do something nice.”

He took to Facebook to spread the word, and has so far been contacted by around five families taking him up on his generous offer.

In his post, the taxi driver explained that, from November 26 to Christmas Eve, he will take families to see light switch-ons or to meet Father Christmas, free of charge.

Many residents have been moved by his gesture and encouraged him to set up a GoFundMe to raise money for fuel, with any money left over being given to charity.

Jay has already racked up about £70 from supporters and is almost halfway to his goal amount.

He added: “It’s only a little bit out of my time.

“I’m in a comfortable position… I don’t struggle, so I just thought I’d give someone else a few smiles on their faces.”