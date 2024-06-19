Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teachers from a number of schools in Hastings will be walking out on Wednesday June 26 after balloting for strike action earlier this month.

Local members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted in favour of the action.

Teachers across the town took part in a nation-wide strike in March last year in a dispute over pay and funding for education.

The strike action, next Wednesday, will take place at The Hastings Academy, St Leonards Academy, The Baird Primary Academy and Robsack Wood Primary Academy.

Jenny Sutton, secretary of the Hastings District of the National Education Union (NEU), said: “We are on strike for pay and for funding for schools, and for many of us that’s the critical thing. Since 2010 teachers’ pay has gone down by 24 per cent and teaching assistants are in fact paid less than the minimum wage.

"It’s a real scandal and a measure of how much society values children. In our view they are worth an awful lot more . Most teachers now are working in schools that are in disrepair. In our school, The Hastings Academy, the heating has not been working properly since December so the school building is not adequate.

"All over the country school buildings are literally falling down and the kids are not getting the support they need. Teachers are leaving the profession. One in five teachers are leaving in their first two years and one in three in their first five years.

"What this means is lots of kids are being taught by people who are not subject specialists, so you get someone without a maths degree teaching maths or somebody without a physics degree trying to teach physics. It’s not right.

"We want to put pressure on the Government to say that our kids deserve more and we deserve more. You need to value education.”

Commenting on the situation locally, Jenny Sutton said: “Other Academy Trusts take between five and eight percent of the annual funding grant for schools to pay for central services. The University of Brighton Academies Trust, which runs eight schools across Hastings, take far more – about 13 percent, and in some cases, more than 20 percent. Not enough money is reaching schools, leading to cuts in jobs and services and an increased workload for staff. This undermines the progress of local children, leading to poorer outcomes.