A Hastings teenager ended up fighting for his life with leukaemia after being diagnosed with tonsillitis over the phone, his mother said.

Reece Withers, 19, is due to undergo a life-saving stem cell transplant next week at the Royal Marsden hospital in Sutton.

His ordeal started in June last year, his mother Lisa said.

She added: “Reece first noticed a rash which we put down to heat rash as it was the really hot week in June. Then he started having difficulty breathing. We contacted his GP who had no appointments available. He had a over the phone consultation and the doctor diagnosed tonsillitis and proscribed antibiotics.

Reece Withers

“But by that same evening his breathing was worse and he was complaining of a pain in his side so we took him straight to A&E at the Conquest.

“They placed him on oxygen and kept him in. The next day the Conquest phoned me, saying Reece was being sent to Eastbourne hospital for more tests, as his spleen was enlarged. They broke the news they believe he had leukaemia.

“From there Reece got sent to the Teenager Cancer Trust ward at the Royal Marsden where he began chemotherapy treatment."

However, three days into his treatment, Reece developed pneumonia and sepsis and was rushed into the critical care unit at the Royal Marsden in Chelsea, where he nearly died, his mum said.

She added: “The staff battled to save him and he himself fought hard but he was in a coma for nearly 10 weeks. After coming out of his coma while still receiving treatment for his leukaemia, Reece had to learn to eat, talk and walk again, which he smashed quicker than the hospital imagined.

“In January this year we got the fantastic news that Reece was cured of his leukaemia. But just two months later we got the devastating news it had returned and he would need a stem cell transplant to save him, which is due to happen next week if all goes well.

“As you can imagine for Reece, his four siblings and us, his parents, it has been a traumatic time not only emotionally but financially too. With Reece being treated in Sutton and us living in Hastings the travel expenses alone are very costly. We have no idea how long Reece will be in hospital, but we do know that the transplant is going to be a real testing time for us all.”

Lisa has set up a Gofundme page online in a bid to raise money towards the family’s travelling expenses between Hastings and Sutton.

She said: “If anyone can just spare the smallest amount to help relieve some of our financial burden it would mean the world to us.”

The fundraising page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/to-help-support-reeces-family-through-his-transplant.