Hastings is to get more than £8 million from the Government to create new opportunities for young people in the town.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport and Social Investment Business has announced Hastings Commons is one of the 46 projects across England that have been awarded a grant to transform and level up opportunities for young people in the first two grant rounds of a Youth Investment Fund of more than £300 million.

Hastings Commons is to receive £8.6 million in funding from the Youth Investment Fund (YIF) to develop their spaces for, and by, young people aged 11 to 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money will be used to support the development of several key buildings and spaces within the Hastings Commons, including a full renovation of Eagle House at 27-29 Cambridge Road to create a range of spaces, including a universal youth club and a youth work hub in partnership with Xtrax Hastings.

The Common Room at Eagle House. Picture by Jonny Thompson

It will also be used to redevelop key spaces within the Observer Building in Cambridge Road, with young people’s influence and ongoing involvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money will also go towards offering a wide range of experience opportunities for young people including work placements supported by Hastings Commons staff, tenants and partners.

The project will be delivered by Hastings Commons in partnership with Xtrax (Hastings & Rother) as well as many other local partners.

Tor Evans, trustee of Hastings Commons, said: “The Youth Investment Fund comes at an exciting time as it will allow us to expand what we already have on offer for the community by involving younger generations in the Hastings Commons. I'm incredibly excited about working with young people from across the town to shape the spaces and opportunities that they want to see for themselves and their peers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Observer Building in Hastings on January 23 2023.

Dr Jess Steele, CEO of Hastings Commons, said: “Our social mission has always sought to benefit everyone, but especially those who usually miss out. This is a category that teenagers fit in as they have no money, no political power, and often nowhere to go.

“Teenagers are the future and their involvement will help make sure the Commons lasts, while providing opportunities for them to thrive in Hastings. It’s in the nature of our holistic approach that there will be ‘intergenerational mingling’ – it won’t always be easy but the Commons is a way to find new and better ways to include everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “Every young person should be given the best possible start in life and we are investing more than £500 million to transform youth services across the country. Today we are announcing the first major beneficiaries of a £300 million pot to give thousands more youngsters access to vital services and new opportunities to support and boost their mental and physical wellbeing.”