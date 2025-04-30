Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings is to get up to £20m support regeneration.

Hastings Borough Council said the town had been selected by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) to receive the money.

A spokesperson said: "The funding will support the delivery of investment and improvement in community services, such as regeneration, education, health and employment.

"The Plan for Neighbourhoods was announced by the government in March this year and delivers on the commitments made to Hastings from the previous government’s Long-Term Plan for Towns, which the MHCLG confirmed would be retained at the 2024 Autumn Budget.

Hastings Town Centre.

"The Hastings Board met in April 2025 to discuss the plan going forward and the technical guidance is expected from the government in the next few weeks.

"Meanwhile, we are looking for a chair to lead the Hastings Board, who are responsible for overseeing the delivery of the Plan for Neighbourhoods Programme in the town.

"Expressions of Interest are invited for this voluntary role from local community or business leaders who are interested in applying to lead the board going forward."

For further information and to submit an Expression of Interest, visit the Hastings Board Chair Plan for Neighbourhoods Expression of Interest webpage.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday 22 May 2025 at noon.

