Hastings to hold beating the bounds tradition.

Beating the Bounds in Hastings Old Town in 2023

People are invited to turn out and take part in the old tradition of beating the bounds.

The joint Hastings Local History Group and Old Hastings Preservation Society event starts at 10.30am on Saturday May 17 opposite the Bo-Peep pub next to the A259 / Bexhill Road.

The aim is to ‘beat the bounds’ of the western part of the Liberty of Hastings Boundary. The Liberty is the area whose inhabitants had the rights and duties of a Cinque Port.

At each boundary stone or feature, the participants beat the stone three times with their stick, saying ‘Mark, Mark, Mark’, meaning ‘remember’.

People unable to do the whole circuit can do part of it. To join in fully, participants are invited to bring a willow wand or similar (a garden cane would do), and silly hats are a local tradition. The Bo-Peep and Marina Fountain Inns will be open and serving refreshments as usual. Bo-Peep from 9.30am, Marina Fountain from 12 noon .

The route is just over four miles long, and mostly flat. It will end at the same place, around 12.30 pm. It is mainly off-road – the route turns off the A259 at Sheepwash Bridge, going north by the Haven River, and around the marshy area behind the Bull Inn, where there used to be a natural harbour, then under the railway line at Glyne Gap and returns along the coastal path.

The nearest railway station is West St. Leonards, buses 98 and 99 buses run along seafront.

Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult, well-behaved dogs on a short lead are allowed at the discretion of the walk leaders.