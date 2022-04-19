Hastings to host the UK’s biggest mini golf championship

The championships will take place on June 10-12 and will see 129 golfers competing for the £1,250 prize.

There will also be a team event and junior event, allowing children to get involved.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The World Crazy Golf Championships that have been held in Hastings since 2003 and is set for the biggest field ever amassed for a mini golf competition in the UK - breaking our own record from last year!

“The event is running over the weekend June 10-12.

“There are a total of 129 players entering the singles event, with 14 people on the waiting list.

“The team event is also full with 18 teams (teams of 3) playing on the Friday evening. The junior event is not yet full, if any children age 8-14 inclusive wish to play they can contact us via our website.

“People can spectate across the entire weekend.

“It’s fun, social, competitive and a national favourite pastime. Who wouldn’t want a shot at being a World Champion?”

The prize money for coming in the top eight is as follows:

1st place: £1250 and World Crazy Golf Championship trophy

2nd place: £850

3rd place: £550

4th place: £400

5th place: £250

6th place: £200

7th place: £150

8th place: £100

1. The World Crazy Golf Championships have been held in Hastings since 2003 and is set for the biggest field ever amassed for a mini golf competition in the UK. SUS-220419-110611001 Photo Sales

