Hastings to host World Crazy Golf Championship

Record crowds are expected to watch 250 entrants from seven countries battling it out to be crowned the World Champions when the contest takes place at Hastings Adventure Golf on the seafront from Friday June 6 – Sunday June 8.

Individual players from as far afield as New Zealand, America and Hungary are flying in to compete for the prestigious trophy against home grown talent from England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland.

Last year’s winner, Marc Chapman will be returning to defend his title against two-time champion Adam Kelly, and last year’s runner up Stephen Skinner, who will be hoping to take home the glory following his nail-biting defeat last year.

The event has brought back a ladies only category due to popular demand. Over 1,000 spectators are expected to attend.

During the tournament's 22-year history, seven different players have managed to lift the coveted trophy. Competitors play six qualifying rounds, three on Saturday 7th and four on Sunday 8th, with just the lowest scoring 18 players making the cut to participate in the final.

The World Crazy Golf Championships is open to everyone with no age restrictions. There are also categories for teams, juniors, and novices - each having their own dedicated trophies. 250 individuals in total will be playing across all competitions during the weekend.

The championship takes place at Hastings Adventure Golf on the town's seafront and contains many hazards and obstacles over 18 holes, with highlights including a water wheel, windmill, lighthouse, ramps, bends, twists, and bunkers.

The winner receives £1,250 in prize money, and a further £2,500 is distributed between second and eighth placed players.

In 2013 Czech teenager Olivia Prokopová became the first female winner and also the youngest ever champion at the age of 18.

Simon Tompkins, Director of Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf, says: “The World Crazy Golf Championship is the highlight of our calendar with crazy golf enthusiasts travelling far and wide to take part and spectate. It’s a great source of local pride to host the championships. I can’t wait to see what this year brings, there certainly is fierce competition.”

Pictures of last year’s competition by Roberts Photographic.

