Hastings is set to benefit from a £703,000 boost to tackle homelessness this winter, the town's MP has announced.

Children and families in temporary accommodation in Hastings will be prioritised, with the funding to go towards helping families to cover the essentials like food, school travel and laundry, Helena Dollimore, MP for Hastings and Rye said.

The funding injection will go into Hastings Borough Council's budget used to tackle homelessness.

Hastings has the highest rate of child homelessness of anywhere in England outside of London, with approximately one child in every classroom (one in 28) growing up homeless, according to charity Shelter.

Ms Dollimore said: “Child homelessness is a moral stain on our society. The new funding announced by the Labour government will be an important step towards ensuring that every child in Hastings, Rye and the villages has a safe place to call home.

“It’s shameful that homelessness is so prevalent in our community and across the country, following years of underinvestment.

“This Labour government will not stand idly by and allow that to continue. We are pushing on with passing the Renters’ Reform Bill which will end cruel Section 21 no-fault evictions.”

Cllr Helen Kay, leader of the Labour group at Hasting Borough Council, said: “I’m delighted that the Government has given this support to Hastings to tackle our homelessness crisis. The money is going to be a lifeline for many.

“This investment will enable the council to implement further vitally important measures to tackle, reduce and prevent homelessness. It will have a significant impact on improving the life chances of those individuals impacted by homelessness and will enable the Council to prevent those at risk from becoming homeless.”

Alison McGovern, the Government’s Homelessness Minister and MP for Birkenhead, said: “We’re providing extra cash now to address a crisis made over the past decade.

“Both the Government’s £39bn to build social and affordable homes and the Child Poverty Strategy to come will tackle the root causes of this problem, but we need action now to stop homelessness getting any worse.”