Scores of residents have had to be housed in emergency accommodation following major flooding in Hastings town centre on Saturday (October 28).

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre was closed off, along with other areas of the town centre and homes evacuated as the area was flooded for the second time this year following torrential rain overnight and early in the morning.

Southern Water said 19 households were evacuated and placed in alternative accommodation after 60mm of rain fell in Hastings in less than 24 hours.

The company said the culverted water course under Priory Meadow was completely full meaning there were thousands of tonnes of water pressure. Very high tides also made it more difficult for water to escape, it added.

The fire service were out pumping water as it gushed up from drains in South Terrace and the shopping centre itself. Some shops in Priory Meadow, such as HMV, have only been open for a few months after undergoing major re-fits following the major flooding in January.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We understand how distressing these floods are. We have 19 households in emergency accommodation while we clean up. Katy Taylor, chief customer officer and our managing director Bob Collington are visiting affected families today (Monday, October 30).

“Throughout the flooding we supported the council and emergency services using pumps on the beach and tankers to alleviate the torrents of water pouring down through the town.

“Together with the council and Local Resilience Forum we’re putting together an early warning plan so that if there are future heavy rains predicted equipment and people can be mobilised even earlier.

“Long-term solutions will require a great deal of work and a multi-agency approach. The report in January’s flooding is only the first step as local MP Sally Ann Hart has made clear. A full hydraulic investigation of the catchment is required to understand what interventions might help. Southern Water will play its full role alongside other bodies such the borough and county councils and the Environment Agency.”

Large areas of Alexandra Park were flooded too, as well as in Ore, Hollington and parts of Fairlight.

The day after major flooding in Hastings town centre, 29/10/23. Photo shows the South Terrace area. Photo: staff

The day after major flooding in Hastings town centre, 29/10/23. Photo: staff

The day after major flooding in Hastings town centre, 29/10/23. Photo: staff