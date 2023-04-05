A report on the causes of the extensive flooding which affected Hastings town centre in January is expected ‘within weeks’.

Businesses are still counting the cost three months after the major incident, which happened in the early hours of January 16, causing damage to shops and properties.

Some businesses remain closed, such as HMV in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre and the Clarence pub in Middle Street.

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, said: “East Sussex County Council’s report on the possible causes of the flood is hopefully due to be ready in the next few weeks.

"I spent half a day with the team at the start of their investigations to ensure they had a full understanding of the extent of the damage, as well as providing them some historical data with regards how previous rainfall events similar to this do not seem to have caused the same problems we saw in January.

"There are several businesses still closed as a result of the floods, and the total costs incurred by everyone in the area are significant.

"Southern Water are still working on repairs to the pipe on the beach and we believe and hope that once this is complete the town centre will be safe from repeats of the devastating events we witnessed on that dreadful morning."

Following the incident, firefighters spent the day pumping water from shops and premises and affected areas.

Queen’s Square and Priory Meadow Shopping Centre were closed, with no electricity and hundreds of residents also lost their electricity supply, UK Power Networks said.

Emergency services were first called to the scene early on January 16 after water was seen ‘gushing out of a drain’ in South Terrace. The area was then cordoned off, with scores of flats and businesses affected by the floods.

Mr Bownas said virtually every business in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre was affected by the flooding.

He said it was a ‘disaster waiting to happen for several years’ since the outflow pipe on the beach in front of The Carlisle was damaged and allowed to become blocked by shingle.

In late February, Southern Water engineers started work on the surface water outfall pipe on Pelham Beach. Engineers were seen lengthening the pipe. The work is still ongoing.

Southern Water has been approached for comment.

