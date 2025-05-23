An office block in Hastings town centre has been sold.

Economic development agency Sea Change Sussex said it has sold the Creative Media Centre offices in Robertson Street to new owners.

The centre is a seven-storey, 12,336 sq ft building comprising small and medium-sized offices and a ground-floor retail unit.

Sea Change Sussex said it was built in 2005 as a hub for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Following an informal tender process, Sea Change Sussex said it has now sold the building for continued use as a business centre to Daisy’s Property Management Ltd.

Sea Change Sussex added it will reinvest the proceeds of the sale in its ongoing economic development programme.

In addition to the Creative Media Centre, the firm said this programme has so far delivered larger offices in Hastings town centre, the Innovation Centre to the northwest of the town, the Sussex Exchange leisure facility, the Marina Pavilion hospitality venue on St Leonards seafront, Bexhill Enterprise Park and Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour Innovation Park.

Stephanie Shea, property director at Sea Change Sussex, said: “The Creative Media Centre was one of the first projects in our economic development programme – and the facility has helped dozens of local entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses.

“We’re now pleased to be able to hand the building over for continued use as a business centre, enabling us to invest the proceeds of the sale in new projects to boost the area’s local economy and support job creation.”