The popular Clarence pub at Priory Meadow is to re-open and will be showcasing live band Glam Roxx on Saturday April 28.

Businesses are still counting the cost three months after the major incident, which happened in the early hours of January 16, causing damage to shops and properties. The Clarence was one of those affected.

The pub is very popular with people watching sports and known as a live music venue. It has a full programme of live music lined up included Admiral Finns and Reloaded on Monday May 1, 4 Teas and a Sugar, on May 6, Cushty on May 13 and Shingle Steppaz on Saturday May 20.

The Clarence in Middle Street