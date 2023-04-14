Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
1 hour ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
2 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
3 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
3 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
4 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Hastings town centre pub to re-open more than three months after the major flooding

The popular Clarence pub at Priory Meadow is to re-open and will be showcasing live band Glam Roxx on Saturday April 28.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 14th Apr 2023, 08:50 BST

Businesses are still counting the cost three months after the major incident, which happened in the early hours of January 16, causing damage to shops and properties. The Clarence was one of those affected.

The pub is very popular with people watching sports and known as a live music venue. It has a full programme of live music lined up included Admiral Finns and Reloaded on Monday May 1, 4 Teas and a Sugar, on May 6, Cushty on May 13 and Shingle Steppaz on Saturday May 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? Take a look inside newly opened Hastings bar and eatery

Most Popular
The Clarence in Middle StreetThe Clarence in Middle Street
The Clarence in Middle Street

Have you read? Dramatic cliff rescue at Hastings in high winds

Related topics:Hastings