Hastings town centre revamp set to begin next year

A project to improve Hastings town centre could break ground next year, a council report says.

On Monday (November 10), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is due to consider a report connected to the Hastings Town Centre Public Realm and Green Connections project — a multimillion pound scheme intended to improve the area between the railway station and seafront.

The project, funded by Town Deal money, is expected to include tree planting, junction changes and the ‘reallocation’ of roadway for pedestrian and cycle infrastructure.

It is also expected to involve the creation of a new ‘adaptable public space’ where Havelock Road meets Harold Place, which could be used for a range of events, activities and festivals throughout the year.

Concept drawing for the town centre project. Image: East Sussex County Council

In a report to Cllr Dowling, officers say the council is about to begin the process of appointing a contractor to carry out construction works. These works are expected to begin in May 2026 and continue until December 2027, the report says.

But officers also say this timeline depends on a Traffic Regulation Orders (TRO) being put in place. These TROs, which are set to go out to consultation this month, would involve a lower speed limit along the length of Havelock Road and Harold Place, as well as the creation of cycle lanes in the town centre.

The report says the council is also in the process of working up an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO), which would essentially result in trial restrictions on how motorists can use the area.

Officers say this trial would involve “restrictions to some vehicle access on Havelock Road, Harold Place and Wellington Place”.

The report does not go into detail about what these restrictions will be, but notes how consultees have indicated support for “increased pedestrianised hours in Wellington Place.” The council has also previously indicated that the Havelock Road/Harold Place corridor would only be open to buses and cyclists at certain times of day.

The ETRO would not be expected to come into force until after the construction works are completed. If put in place, the restrictions could only be in operation for up to 18 months before either being made permanent or discarded.