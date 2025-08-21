Hastings trader rolls up sleeves to clean up area of the Old Town

He said: “I’ve been in Arkwhites for around 20 months, and in that time Butlers Gap has never had a proper deep clean. Quite honestly, the condition of this area has become an embarrassment with animal fouling, litter, and blocked gutter channels.

“I decided to organise for the area to be jet-washed, but there was no point in doing that while the gutters were so blocked up. “On Wednesday, Sarah from the Street Cleansing team happened to be passing by. I explained the situation and an email exchange with the Council and Sarah was immediately on the case. She gave excellent advice on who to contact in future, and in the meantime we set about clearing the overflowing gutter channels ourselves.

"After an hour of graft, a well-earned coffee break was had by all. Now we’re ready for the jet-washing team, hopefully arriving in the next week or so.”

The cleaning session resulted in a large quantity of dirt and debris being removed from rain gutters.

Butlers Gap is an open space with seating that features sculptures created by local artist Leigh Dyer. People took to social media to praise Alex for his community spirit.

1 . Butlers Gap clean-up Butlers Gap clean-up Photo: supplied

2 . Butlers Gap clean-up Butlers Gap clean-up Photo: supplied

3 . Butlers Gap clean-up Butlers Gap clean-up Photo: supplied