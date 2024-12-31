Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two guinea pigs were found abandoned in a cardboard box in a Hastings park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RSPCA said it is appealing for information after the animals were discovered in Alexandra Park with broken bones, just before Christmas.

The charity said the incident took place just as the RSPCA revealed that East Sussex has seen an eight per cent increase in animal abandonment since the cost of living crisis began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two guinea pigs were found inside a cardboard box on December 6 by a member of the public who was visiting Alexandra Park, the charity said.

The guinea pigs found in a cardboard box in Alexandra Park, Hastings

They took the animals to a local vet who discovered one to be suffering with a broken bone in their back, and the other with a broken leg bone.

Claire Thomas, RSPCA animal rescue officer, is investigating and is appealing to anyone who might have information about the guinea pigs.

She said: “It’s incredibly sad to think these two sweet little guinea pigs were dumped in a cold park just before Christmas, especially suffering with broken bones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, the vet made the decision to put the guinea pig with the broken back to sleep to end their suffering, but we have hopes the remaining guinea pig, nicknamed Biscoff, who is now being fostered, will make a recovery with further treatment to their leg. I’m so grateful to the people who found them for taking them straight to a vet.

Biscoff, the guinea pig

“I’m keen to hear from anyone with any information about the guinea pigs. I can be contacted in complete confidence via the RSPCA Inspector’s Appeal Line on 0300 123 8018.”

The charity said figures released by the RSPCA recently show the number of animals abandoned in England and Wales during the winter period has increased by 51 per cent in just three years.

In East Sussex, the RSPCA said latest figures show the number of abandonment reports to the RSPCA for 2023 was 198 up from 213 in 2021 when the cost of living crisis began - an eight per cent increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire added: “The RSPCA is seeing a shocking rise in the number of calls reporting pet abandonment to our emergency line during winter, and sadly we expect the trend will continue as more pet owners face financial hardship at this time of year more than any other.

“For those who find themselves struggling, there are many reputable animal welfare charities who can offer help and advice and we encourage anybody in a difficult situation to seek support.”

The RSPCA said it has launched a dedicated cost of living hub to signpost the help out there for owners and it also has more than 200 Pet Food Bank Partnerships across the country to support struggling pet owners.

A spokesperson said: “If you find a small pet who has been abandoned, take them directly to a local vet or rescue centre. These teams can call in the expertise of our teams if there’s evidence that the animal has been neglected or abused. There’s more information on how to safely handle and transport an animal on our website.”