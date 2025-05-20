Hastings United is set to host an It's a Knockout event

This will be the competition's second year at the football ground and will be something for all of the family to enjoy.

Whether you want to enter a team or show your support as a spectator, the afternoon will undoubtedly put a smile on your face.

On the day, there will be children's entertainment, including a free bouncy castle, food and drink, and a selection of fundraising stalls. Organisers say it’s free for spectators to attend, but donations would be greatly appreciated.

Last year they raised just over £1000 for the Hastings United football family and money towards their Under 14's trip to Salou near Barcelona.

Speaking after last year's event, organiser Bob Hodgson said: “A great time was enjoyed by all the teams, supporters and spectators on a lovely afternoon at the Pilot Field. The eventual winners of the It’s a Knockout competition were the Super Vets (aka the Hastings United Women’s 1st Team), who also won best fancy dress."

The teams that took part in 2024 included the Hastings United first team, the women’s first team, the Sara Lee Trust fundraising team, 24/7 Transport Solutions, PlaySport, Hastings United Academy, Redman Howard, Sussex Premiere Health, Skiltek, Freedom Leisure and East Sussex College Hastings.

This year’s sponsors are 24/7 Transport Solutions, Acuity Professional and Smarter Financial Thinking.

For more information, you can message 07909 898880 or email [email protected]

1 . Hastings United's It's a Knockout at The Continental Pilot Field, Elphinstone Road, Hastings on June 1 2024. Hastings United's It's a Knockout at The Continental Pilot Field, Elphinstone Road, Hastings on June 1 2024. Photo: staff

