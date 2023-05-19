Hastings United Football Club has written to the borough council’s chief executive urging the authority to resolve the proposal for the development of new sports facilities at Tilekiln playing fields ‘without further delay’.

Billy Wood, who resigned as Hastings United’s chairman and chief executive last week, posted an open letter to Jane Hartnell, the chief executive of Hastings Borough Council on the club’s website on May 10.

He said: “I am writing on behalf of the club and the thousands of local fans to ask that the proposal for the development of new sports facilities at Tilekiln be resolved without any further delay. Despite previous assurances that the report requested at the council meeting in May had been prepared, yet again the matter has been deferred following the cancellation of the May cabinet meeting.

"The council resolution of December 15, 2022 requested a report be presented to cabinet ‘at the earliest opportunity’, in respect of the Tilekiln Project. The club having accepted the officer’s comments that budget and other legalities needed to take precedence, noted that there were grounds for a slight delay.

"However, the continued delay is now unacceptable and especially as no explanation has been offered or update provided. The schedule of council meetings to be agreed at the council’s annual meeting in May would appear to indicate that the next full council meeting will July 19; this being the next meeting any report and/or recommendation would be forwarded from the cabinet meeting due to be held on June 5 should the report be presented then.

“This matter has been delayed for longer than is necessary and the club, the club’s fans and the wider community deserve a resolution to this matter urgently. The Tilekiln Project presents the town of Hastings with a unique opportunity to provide a major sporting facility not just for Hastings United Football Club but the whole football community as well as other sporting interests.”

Last December, a petition was launched, urging the council to reconsider its refusal to sell Tilekiln playing fields for a new proposed Hastings United football stadium.

The proposed development by Hastings United FC was approved in June 2022 by the authority, despite it stating three months earlier it was not intending to sell land needed for the scheme to go ahead.

The council also approved an outline application to build up to 86 homes at The Pilot Field, Hastings United’s current grounds.

More than 1,600 people signed the petition on Change.org, entitled Save Children’s Football in Hastings - Back Tilekiln Football Park.

Last December, Daren Burney, co-owner of Hastings United FC, said the club needed to relocate to Tilekiln because The Pilot Field was now ‘pretty decrepit’. The club’s current ground was built in 1920.

The council agreed in 2018 to look at the plans in detail to ensure they met certain criteria before a sale could be agreed.

In March 2022, when the council announced its decision not to sell Tilekiln playing fields, a spokesperson said the club had submitted planning applications for both Tilekiln and a housing scheme at The Pilot Field in 2020, even though there were ‘outstanding issues’ to be agreed before the council could commit to the sale of Tilekiln.

The council added since discussions began it had declared a Climate Emergency and had to rethink its priorities after two years of Covid.

The spokesperson added: “As a result, it has been decided that protecting our green spaces for open and free community access is vital, and that the needs of the community in Hollington who currently use the fields year round for recreation, dog walking and sports is paramount.

“The existing ground is owned by Hastings Borough Council, and the council is keen to demonstrate support for the club by seeking external funding to improve facilities there.”

1 . aerial view of hastings united stadium plans.jpg An aerial impression of the proposed new football stadium Photo: Contributed

2 . tilekiln football ground image.JPG An artist's impression of the proposed stadium Photo: Contributed

3 . Tilekiln Playing Fields in St Leonards. Tilekiln Playing Fields in St Leonards. Photo: staff

4 . Tilekiln Playing Fields in St Leonards. Tilekiln Playing Fields in St Leonards. Photo: Justin Lycett